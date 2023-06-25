Watch Now
City of Santa Maria hiring summer tutors

Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, Santa Maria
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 13:55:53-04

The City of Santa Maria is hiring tutors to work with teens at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center this summer.

The six-week position starts July 5 and pays $20 per hour. Tutors will work up to 30 hours per week between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays.

"The ideal candidates are knowledgeable and motivational individuals with previous tutoring experience," according to the city.

Tutors will be working with students in grades 7-12 from July 5 through August 9.

The deadline to apply is Friday, June 30. Click here to apply. Candidates must be at least 18 years old.

