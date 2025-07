The City of Santa Maria is hosting a Red, White and PLAY! Independence Day celebration Friday afternoon.

The community is invited to come out to the Elks Baseball Field and enjoy live music, games, an eating contest and more from noon to 4 p.m.

The field is located behind the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center at 600 South McClelland St.

Santa Maria will not have any kind of City-sponsored fireworks show this year.