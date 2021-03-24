Menu

City of Santa Maria hosting drive-in family movie night

Posted at 5:23 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 20:23:44-04

The Elks Rodeo grounds in Santa Maria will become a temporary drive-in movie theater.

Families can pack their snacks and tune in their car radio for a showing of the movie "HOP" this Saturday, March 27.

Organizers expect it to be a big hit.

"We can fit hundreds of cars, don't worry about running out of room, but you do have to go online to the cityofsantamaria.org to register your spot," explained Dennis Smitherman, City of Santa Maria Recreation Services Manager.

The movies will be shown on a giant inflatable movie screen.

Admission is free, but moviegoers must register in advance.

City officials say COVID-19 rules will be enforced whenever someone is not in their car during the movie.

"Anytime anyone is out of their car, we do ask that they wear their mask whether they're visiting the restroom or just getting out to stretch their legs," Smitherman said.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the movie beginning at approximately 7:45 p.m.

