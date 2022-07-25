Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Santa Maria kicks off its Concerts in the Park series

Sunday was the first of five musical performances part of the Concerts in the Park series in Santa Maria.
KSBY News
Sunday was the first of five musical performances part of the Concerts in the Park series in Santa Maria.
Sunday was the first of five musical performances part of the Concerts in the Park series in Santa Maria.
Posted at 8:38 PM, Jul 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-24 23:38:11-04

Sunday was the first of five musical performances part of the Concerts in the Park series in Santa Maria.

People of all ages were out at the Rotary Centennial Park enjoying music from the band Ghost Monster.

There were also food trucks, people barbecuing and others playing games.

The event took place from 1 PM to 3 PM.

The city said the concerts program has been going on for 15 years.

“It's so fun to watch them be happy, and they're dancing, and they're enjoying the music, and it's just fun watching everything going on," said Wendy Hudson, the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department Recreation Coordinator.

The next concert in this series will be on August 14, 2022 at Acquistapace Park.

For a full list of concerts coming, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png