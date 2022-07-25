City of Santa Maria kicks off its Concerts in the Park series

Sunday was the first of five musical performances part of the Concerts in the Park series in Santa Maria.

People of all ages were out at the Rotary Centennial Park enjoying music from the band Ghost Monster.

There were also food trucks, people barbecuing and others playing games.

The event took place from 1 PM to 3 PM.

The city said the concerts program has been going on for 15 years.

“It's so fun to watch them be happy, and they're dancing, and they're enjoying the music, and it's just fun watching everything going on," said Wendy Hudson, the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department Recreation Coordinator.

The next concert in this series will be on August 14, 2022 at Acquistapace Park.

