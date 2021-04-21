City of Santa Maria now providing customers with 100% groundwater supplies

The City of Santa Maria is now providing customers with 100% groundwater supplies, due to the drought and reduced State Water deliveries.

The groundwater supplies continue to meet all drinking water standards, however, Santa Maria customers may notice a difference in the water due to the increased hardness and mineral content.

And with a second consecutive dry year for California, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) recently set its State Water allocation for the 2021 water year at 5%. This is based on factors, such as water in storage, environmental requirements, rain and snowmelt runoff projections.

As for Santa Maria, in a typical month, the City uses State Water to provide approximately 90% of the domestic water supply, with the remaining balance consisting of local groundwater.

The exclusive use of local groundwater will continue through May, and the City anticipates again relying solely on the groundwater basin for November and December.

For now, the Utilities Department reminds residents and businesses of the importance of conserving water. The Department is currently participating in the “National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation” throughout the month of April and undertaking a “Go Green in the Spring” campaign.

For more information about the City’s water conservation programs, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/waterconservation.

