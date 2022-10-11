City of Santa Maria offering indoor recycling bins to area businesses

Indoor recycle bins are being made available to businesses in Santa Maria.

City officials say the goal is to promote recycling.

The bins can fit under desks and also be used in breakrooms and other areas.

A tall, wall-hugger bin is available along with a smaller option for recycling of papers.

Businesses that already have trash and recycling collection services through the City of Santa Maria can choose up to three bins while supplies last.

For more information or to request containers or schedule a pickup, contact the utilities department at (805) 925-0951 ext. 7270.