City of Santa Maria offers July 4th yard signs for noise-sensitive residents

As we get closer to the July 4th holiday weekend, the City of Santa Maria is again offering free yard signs in English and Spanish for noise-sensitive residents.

The signs are intended for pet owners, veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), people with autism, and others who may be sensitive to the sound of fireworks.

City of Santa Maria

Signs and yard stakes may be picked up by appointment at City Hall, Mondays through Thursdays. To make an appointment, call the City Public Information Manager at (805) 925-0951, extension 2372.

County Animal Services at 548 West Foster Road will also have pet crates available for loan between Monday, June 28 and Tuesday, July 6. The crates can be used to keep pets that may be frightened by fireworks safe and secure.

For information on how to pick up a crate, contact the Animal Services Shelter at (805) 934-6119.

To report illegal fireworks in Santa Maria, call (805) 925-0951, extension 3473 (FIRE).