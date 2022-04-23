City of Santa Maria Public Library closed to complete new computer system

The City of Santa Maria Public Library and its branch locations will be closed on Saturday, April 23 to complete the migration to a new computer system.

Access to the Black Gold Library online catalogs, online browsing, accounts, and holds will also be unavailable through Sunday, April 24.

Although all Black Gold online libraries will be offline, patrons can still access digital content from OverDrive, hoopla, and Enki.

The online catalog will become available again on Monday, April 25.

During the transition to the new catalog, each patron's password will be changed to the last four digits of their primary telephone number on their account.

After patrons log in for the first time, they may reset their password at their convenience.

Any questions can be directed to the Santa Maria Public Library through phone at (805) 925-0994, ext. 8563.