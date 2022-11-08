City of Santa Maria Public Library launches winter Bookmobile hours

The City of Santa Maria Public Library’s SMPL to Go Bookmobile is updating its hours through Friday, January 27th.

During these winter hours, the Bookmobile will be open Tuesday through Friday and close at 5:00 p.m.

The Bookmobile can be found at the following times and locations:

Tuesday:



1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Central Plaza Apartments located at 200 North McClelland Street

3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Armstrong Park located at 1000 East Chapel Street



Wednesday:

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Grogan Park located at 1155 West Rancho Verde

3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club located at 901 North Railroad Avenue

Thursday:



1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Evans Park located at 200 West Williams Street and

3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Preisker Park located at 1000 330 Hidden Pines Way



Friday:

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Residents at Depot Street located at 205 North Depot Street

3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Park located at 2625 South College



Regular operation hours will resume on Tuesday, January 31st.