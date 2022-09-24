City of Santa Maria recognizes two small businesses through Featured Business program

Through the Santa Maria Featured Businesses program, The City of Santa Maria and Santa Maria Valley Chamber are highlighting two businesses for their tenures and impact on the community.

The points of emphasis for the past year are women-owned and manufacturing businesses.

A new business in each category is featured each month.

For September 2022, Gina’s Piece of Cake, owned by Gina Martin, was the featured women-owned business.

Martin opened the bakery 18 years ago and has supplied the community with a variety of tasty baked goods and involvement with local charities.

Hans Duus Blacksmith, owned by Hans and Carla Duus, was the featured manufacturing business.

The company creates and distributes custom light figures for hospitality projects, theme parks, public and private developments, and high-end residential projects.

To nominate a business or ask about the program, contact Molly Schiff, Director of Member & Community Engagement at the Chamber via email at molly@santamaria.com or by phone at (805) 925-2403 extension 816.

