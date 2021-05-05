City of Santa Maria seeking artists to design, paint sidewalk murals at storm drains

The City of Santa Maria's Utilities and Recreation and Parks Departments are looking for artists to design and paint sidewalk murals at five storm drains in the city.

The project is part of the city's education and outreach efforts to raise awareness about the negative effects of water pollution.

Design proposals are due by Sunday, May 30 at midnight. Each proposal should include artwork that includes a message supporting water quality initiatives.

"While providing a unique canvas, the juxtaposition of education and public art will remind our community about the need of protecting the City's water systems while creating poignant masterpieces," Dennis Smitherman, Santa Maria Recreation Services Manager, said in a statement.

Five winning artists will be selected by a panel of judges and will receive a $250 stipend for their work as well as a supply reimbursement of up to $150.

For more information, head to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department website.

The winning artists will be selected on June 7 and the works should be completed by July 31.

