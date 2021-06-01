City of Santa Maria to allow high-contact sports at parks, fields

The City of Santa Maria will allow high-contact recreational and competitive outdoor sports at city parks again starting on Monday, June 7.

That includes basketball, soccer, football, and rugby.

High-contact sports have been restricted at city parks and fields for the past year because of the pandemic.

City fields, including Crossroads Basin, will also be available for reservations.

Organizations interested in reserving a field must submit a copy of their liability insurance and a COVID-19 safety plan to the Recreation and Parks Department.