City of Santa Maria to host annual Family Kite Festival

The city of Santa Maria is set to host its annual Free Family Kite Festival Saturday.

Central Coast residents of all ages are invited to send kites soaring into the sky from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Rotary Centennial Park.

The festival will feature professional kite-flying demonstrations, contests, food, vendors, and music.

There will also be kite ambassadors from the American Kite Fliers Association on-site to help attendees and ensure smooth flying. And, a kite "hospital" will be at the park for kites that need "first aid".

The event is sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, and PLAY, Inc.