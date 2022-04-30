Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Santa Maria to host Children's Day and Book Day

santa maria library fines waived 12-20-21.PNG
KSBY
January is Library Fine Amnesty Month at the Santa Maria Library. Librarians encourage people to return overdue materials and the fine will be waived.
santa maria library fines waived 12-20-21.PNG
Posted at 8:35 AM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 11:35:37-04

The City of Santa Maria Public Library and Recreation and Parks Department is inviting the community to celebrate Children's Day and Book Day on Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held at the Santa Maria Public Library located at 421 S. McClelland St.

The festival recognizes the importance of children, families, and reading.

Activities will include music, dance, food, face painting, crafts, culture, and stories.

This project is supported by the U.S Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Any questions may be directed to the Library's Youth Services division at (805) 925-0994, ext. 8564.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png