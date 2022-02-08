City of Santa Maria to provide free COVID-19 test kits

The City of Santa Maria will host walk-up distributions of more than 2,500 at-home COVID-19 test kits on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the Veterans Memorial Community Center and the Minami Community Center.

Distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last.

Test kits will be provided free of charge, and community members can receive up to six kits per household.

The Veterans Memorial Center is located at 313 W. Tunnell Street, and the Minami Community Center is located at 600 W. Enos Drive.

The city received the test kits through the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, and City staff will be working at the distribution centers.

For any questions, call the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 ext. 2260.