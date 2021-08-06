City of Santa Maria to show Adopt-A-Road appreciation

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is planning to show their appreciation for volunteers who have kept city roads and parks litter-free.
The department will present a Certificate of Appreciation to volunteers for the city's Adopt-A-Road program on Tuesday, Aug. 10. It will happen during the Recreation and Parks Commission Meeting.
The group of volunteers has maintained over 3 miles of roadway and 4 acres of city parks.
Since 2017, the volunteers have clocked over 948 hours of service.
The volunteers being recognized are:
- The Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley
- Dottie Lions
- JD Humann Landscaping
- Minerva Club
- Rotary Club of Santa Maria
- Santa Maria Noontime Lions Club
For more information about the city's Adopt-A-Road program, visit their website.