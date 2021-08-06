City of Santa Maria to show Adopt-A-Road appreciation

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is planning to show their appreciation for volunteers who have kept city roads and parks litter-free.

The department will present a Certificate of Appreciation to volunteers for the city's Adopt-A-Road program on Tuesday, Aug. 10. It will happen during the Recreation and Parks Commission Meeting.

The group of volunteers has maintained over 3 miles of roadway and 4 acres of city parks.

Since 2017, the volunteers have clocked over 948 hours of service.

The volunteers being recognized are:

The Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley

Dottie Lions

JD Humann Landscaping

Minerva Club

Rotary Club of Santa Maria

Santa Maria Noontime Lions Club

For more information about the city's Adopt-A-Road program, visit their website.