City of Santa Maria to show Adopt-A-Road appreciation

Posted at 2:15 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 17:17:24-04

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is planning to show their appreciation for volunteers who have kept city roads and parks litter-free.

The department will present a Certificate of Appreciation to volunteers for the city's Adopt-A-Road program on Tuesday, Aug. 10. It will happen during the Recreation and Parks Commission Meeting.

The group of volunteers has maintained over 3 miles of roadway and 4 acres of city parks.

Since 2017, the volunteers have clocked over 948 hours of service.

The volunteers being recognized are:

  • The Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley
  • Dottie Lions
  • JD Humann Landscaping
  • Minerva Club
  • Rotary Club of Santa Maria
  • Santa Maria Noontime Lions Club

For more information about the city's Adopt-A-Road program, visit their website.

