City of Santa Maria to start giving out noise-sensitive signs ahead of 4th of July

The City of Santa Maria is offering free yard signs for Santa Maria noise-sensitive community members in advance of the 4th of July.

They will be available in both English and Spanish.

The signs are intended for pet owners, veterans with PTSD, people with autism, and others with noise sensitivity.

KSBY spoke to Mark Van De Kamp, the City of Santa Maria's Public Information Officer, about fireworks regulations.

"Fireworks are to be used only on the 4th of July, between the hours of 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and they should only be the safe and sane fireworks that are sold from city-approved booths," said Van De Kamp.

The two-sided signs measure about 14 inches by 23 inches.

Signs and yard stakes may be picked up at City Hall, at 110 East Cook Street, Mondays through Thursdays.