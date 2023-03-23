City of SLO adopts first homelessness response strategic plan

The San Luis Obispo city council adopted San Luis Obispo’s first-ever Homelessness Response Strategic Plan designed to help the city prevent and address homelessness in San Luis Obispo according to a press release sent on Thursday.

According to a press release, the city’s strategic plan is guided by a vision that “All community members in SLO City are empowered to successfully prevent and address concerns related to homelessness through equitable access to a variety of resources. Periods of unsheltered homelessness within SLO City are reduced due to the regional capacity to conduct timely outreach and connect individuals and families to a range of housing options.”

City staff say they are working together behind the scenes to put into practice some of tasks outlined in the plan, such as the successful Mobile Crisis Unit pilot program.

The plan covers 2022 through 2024 and focuses on five key components, in alignment with the countywide plan to address homelessness: (1) regional collaboration & engagement, (2) communications, (3) data, (4) pilot programs, and (5) funding opportunities.

City staff will report on the progress of the Homelessness Response Strategic Plan objectives, key tasks, and outcome measures annually or through Major City Goal reporting.

For more information and to download the draft plan presented to council, visit slocity.org/Homelessness. City officials say the final plan will be posted to the website soon.