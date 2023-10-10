City of San Luis Obispo begins creek cleanup before the next winter rains

Debris and storm-related cleanup started under the Marsh Street bridge near Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo on Monday.

Last winter, San Luis Obispo experienced intense rain and flooding, so city officials are cleaning up the remaining storm-related damage before the next rainy season.

“I could see the creek from here overflowing, like the waters just gushing past,” said Vandana Tailor, manager at the Avenue Inn Downtown

Tailor was working at the inn in January when San Luis Obispo Creek overflowed, flooding Marsh Street.

“It was extremely heavy. Looking out the window, it didn't look that bad but then coming out of the lobby in the morning to set up the office, I couldn't believe my eyes. I was looking at the road covered,” Tailor said.

She says it affected her business in a negative way.

“No guests want to travel while it's training. They don't want to be doing anything,” Tailor said.

Some of their guests could not leave because of the rising flood waters.

“A lot of guests that were staying felt trapped and there was no way of getting out,” Tailor said.

The City of San Luis Obispo started a month-long emergency debris removal project on Monday under the Marsh Street bridge.

“We’re diverting the creek and then we are going to remove the debris to allow flood waters to pass this coming winter,” said Wyatt Banker-Hix, Supervising Civil Engineer for the City’s Public Works Department.

Banker-Hix says there should not be many delays for drivers.

“[There is] going to be temporary closures so that trucks can enter and exit the worksite and there's going to be a little work at night but there shouldn't be closures for longer than 15-20 minutes,” Banker-Hix said.

The City says the work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. all month long.

