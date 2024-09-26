City of SLO kicks off National Drive Electric Week for local community members

Local community members will get to enjoy several events in San Luis Obispo, starting today through October 6.

SLO Climate Coalition will be hosting an Electric Vehicle Showcase today at the Downtown Farmers Market, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Electric vehicles, including a SLO Transit EV Bus, will be on display.

On Saturday, there will be an Electric Vehicle Ride & Drive in the Madonna Inn parking lot, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Local event organizers believe the week of events will allow attendees to learn more about electric vehicles as the city begins its conversion to electric-power public transportation. The city government has also invested in public charging stations throughout the town.

For more information on SLO Climate Coalition, you can visit there website.

