Big changes could be coming to Laguna Lake Dog Park, city officials announced Tuesday.

Community members are invited to offer input on improvements that could include a fenced in area, shade structures, seating area, and separate large and small dog play areas.

The dog park, located in Laguna Lake Park at 504 Madonna Rd., is currently the only unfenced, off-leash dog park within city limits.

Neighbors can weigh in on upcoming changes by completing an online survey.