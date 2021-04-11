City of SLO Parks and Recreation hosts 'Tale Trails' Giveaway in Meadow Park

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The City of San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department and County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries are working together to lead community members through an interactive reading experience.

Every month, community members can participate in the city's Tale Trails Giveaway by taking a stroll through one of the San Luis Obispo's parks and following the signs to read the showcased book of the month.

In April, residents can walk through the Meadow Park trail and read along to "Something Wonderful: A Rainforest Tree and its Fascinating Environment" by Matt Ritter. The trail begins at the upper playground of Meadow Park, near the park building and restrooms.

Community members who enjoy the book and would like a copy of their own can enter the giveaway by taking a photo of themselves walking along the trail, emailing the image to sbilleter@slocity.org with their name and age, and posting a picture of themselves on the trail and tagging the City of San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department (@sloparksandrec) on Instagram.

The giveaway ends April 30. Winners will be announced via the department's social media accounts and on its website on May 3.

To learn more about the Tale Trails Giveaway, please visit the photo contest's official website.