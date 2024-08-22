City of SLO seeking artists to decorate wall on Higuera Steet

The City of San Luis Obispo's Public Art Program is looking for artists to help transform a blank retaining wall on Higuera Street into a mural.

The title of the project is "Heart and SLO: Celebrating the Essence and Spirit of Community."

Submissions opened Wednesday, Aug. 21 and will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

Representatives of the Public Art Program say they are seeking out designs that celebrate San Luis Obispo's diverse backgrounds, rich history and forward-thinking spirit.

"Whether it’s the stories of indigenous peoples, agricultural roots, or the innovation that drives us forward, we want this mural to tell it all."

For more information or to apply, click this link: https://www.slocity.org/government/department-directory/parks-and-recreation/public-art?utm_source=mailchimp&utm_medium=eblast&utm_campaign=heart-slo-mural.