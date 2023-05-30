City of SLO seeking public input for Higuera St. projects

The City of San Luis Obispo is inviting the community to provide input on preliminary plans to improve Higuera Street at an upcoming workshop.

City officials say the Higuera Complete Streets Project will provide corridor-wide improvements for all users of the road including important enhancements to the north/south and east/west connections to local schools, businesses, parks, community services, the downtown area, and residences.

The project is identified as a high priority in the Active Transportation Plan and plays an important role in meeting the city’s climate action goals.

At the workshop participants will learn about the proposed project and have the opportunity to provide recommendations on topics such as types of bicycle lanes, desired locations for pedestrian crossing improvements and curb ramps, as well as traffic calming and improvements for all road users.

The workshop will also feature activities for children.

It will take place Thursday, June 8 at the SLO Library Community Room from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Following the workshop, staff will review public feedback and revise draft plans for input by the Active Transportation Committee later in 2023.

The project is proposed to be brought to the City Council for approval in early 2024 with construction beginning later that year.

People interested in learning more and signing up for updates can visit the project Higuera Complete Streets Project webpage.