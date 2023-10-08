City of SLO set to begin flood prevention efforts Monday

In preparation for the upcoming winter storm season, San Luis Obispo County is scheduled to commence flood prevention efforts and storm debris removal Monday, October 8th.

Weather permitting, construction will take place at San Luis Obispo Creek along Marsh Street bridge near the Highway 101 entrance and exit.

The City will remove debris and vegetation both beneath and upstream of the Marsh Street Bridge.

The month-long project will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While the City does not foresee road or lane closures during this time, there may be noise, dust, and traffic delays as trucks move in and out of the work zone.

Over the course of the month, intermittent night work will occur, resulting in noise and temporary traffic delays.

As a result, the city encourages community members to do the following:

