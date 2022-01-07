Watch
City of SLO temporarily closing Bob Jones Bike Trail

Bob Jones Bike Trail in San Luis Obispo
Posted at 3:23 PM, Jan 07, 2022
The Bob Jones Bike Trail in San Luis Obispo will be closed for about eight weeks starting Monday, Jan. 10, so the city can make safety improvements.

City officials say a significant portion of the trail, from Prado Road to Los Osos Valley Road, will be an active construction site and will be closed to the public.

A temporary fence and gate will be put up to secure the construction site.

Crews will reportedly be working to reduce fire hazards and replace fencing near steep drop-offs along the trail. The current split-rail wood fencing will be replaced with heavy timber fencing.

The project is expected to be completed in March.

