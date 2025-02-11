City of Solvang to discuss wildfire preparedness with community town hall

The City of Solvang is hosting a town hall for community members to discuss wildfire preparedness.

The Wildfire Preparedness Town Hall will cover community wildfire protection strategies, emergency preparedness efforts and resources. City leaders will be joined by fire safety experts and emergency management officials.

"Your voice matters in shaping our community's wildfire preparedness," said Olivia Uribe Mutal, Solvang’s Public Information Officer. "We want to hear residents' concerns and ideas while sharing critical information about our emergency preparedness efforts and what you can do to proactively prepare for wildfire, and any natural disaster. This Town Hall is an opportunity for meaningful dialogue between our community and emergency response experts to ensure we're addressing the issues that matter most to Solvang residents."

Residents are also encouraged to voice concerns on risks while learning about protecting their homes. The Town Hall will be held at the Solvang City Council Chamber (1644 Oak St.) at 5:30 p.m.