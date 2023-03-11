City warns of bluff failure at Memory Park in Pismo Beach

The City of Pismo Beach is warning people to stay away from the cliffs during storm events after another bluff failure.

The most recent landslide occurred at Memory Park and is threatening to take out a cliffside bench.

It's just one of several bluff failures to take place during a series of strong storms this winter.

In January, cracks along the cliff at Margo Dodd Park prompted the city to block access to a bench that was in danger of falling onto the beach below. And in February, the coastal access stairway at Ebb Tide Park was closed because of a landslide.