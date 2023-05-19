Class Act Dance partnering with Jack's Helping Hand for special performance

Class Act Dance in Paso Robles is a dance studio that lives up to its name.

Dancers of all ages train up to 20 hours per week to not only perfect their craft, but to share their gifts with all members of the community.

“The special needs community is one of the most underserved communities,” said Assistant Artistic Director, Theresa Comstock.

A special ballet performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will take place this Saturday, May 20, at Class Act Dance in Paso Robles.

“We are allowing any child with disabilities and their caregiver to come and enjoy the performance. Noises in the audience won’t bother us,” said Comstock.

The goal is to create a more welcoming environment for children with special needs.

“It’s just wonderful to be giving something back to the community in a really fun format with multiple age levels," said North County Dance & Performing Arts Foundation Director of Development, Carrie Wood.

Wood wrote a grant application — specifically for the kids of Jack’s Helping Hand — to Justin Community Grants. After speaking with the facilitator, the studio received funding for the production.

“It meant a lot because it’s a lot of work and I think all of our hearts are really into it. One of the directors has a special needs child herself, so it was really important for us to be able to do this show,” said Wood.

Assistant artistic director Theresa Comstock’s 11-year-old daughter suffers from intractable epilepsy and other disabilities — but that won’t stop her from attending this weekend’s performance.

From the directors to the dancers, everyone is excited to be involved in this special production.

“I get to show people in my community what I do as a dancer and a student, so it’s pretty cool,” said Class Act Dance student Kailey Ardouin.

“It’s something that Theresa and I have talked about for a long time, so it is very, very special and I hope it is a continuing relationship,” added Class Act Dance owner, Cheryle Armstrong.

The Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs performance partnering with Jack’s Helping Hand will be held on Saturday, May 20 at noon. Tickets are still available. The performance is free for all Jack’s Helping Hand families who want to attend.