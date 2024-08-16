Class is back in session for Santa Maria students

Thursday, August 15 marked the first day of the 2024-25 school year for public school students in Santa Maria.

It comes just as summer improvement projects at schools in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District wrap up.

One big change the students will notice is air conditioning in more classrooms. Other upgrades include energy-saving solar panels, large shade canopies, and new playgrounds at five of the elementary schools.

SMBSD Public Information Officer Maggie White says this year, district leadership is focusing on building a unified community.

"Our district this year is really focusing on one of our mottos which is 'a unified community inspires hope and faith,' and what that means is all of us working together, not just within the educational community, but within our Santa Maria community at large," White explained.

Thursday was also the first day of school for students in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

While the new administration building at Santa Maria High School opened last year, this is the first time students can enjoy all of the new facilities at the beginning of the school year.

"We finished last year, so this is the first year that we've started the year, with the new facility, but I think it opens up the campus and it gives students a place where they can kind of relax. It feels almost more of a college campus," said Steve Campbell, Santa Maria High School Principal.

The three-story building has 50 classrooms and can accommodate up to 1,800 students.

