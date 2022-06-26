Classic cars cruised around the 26th Annual Elks Car Show

Locals in Santa Maria had the chance to see some classic cars and motorcycles out in the sun.

It was all part of the 26th Annual Elks Car Show.

Tim Breshears is a participant who has been entering his car in the show for the last five years.

Breshears and his son built a rare 1946 Chevy truck.

“Definitely been a love of my life to build all by hand,” said Breshears,”Nothing's been built by anybody else but my hands and my son.”

He also said that his truck has won numerous awards in different car shows.

