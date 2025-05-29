Classic cars, rodeo fun, and so much more is going on this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, May 29, through Sunday, June 1st, plus a few extra!

Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade

Wednesday, May 28th through Sunday, June 1st; Elks Event Center and downtown Santa Maria

Celebrate the Rodeo the Central Coast way during the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade! Five fun-filled days will pack the Elks Event Center each evening starting Wednesday and lasting through Sunday. Plus, head downtown Saturday morning at 10 a.m. for the Elks Rodeo Parade. More than 100 floats will make their way down the parade route. If you can't make it out in person, tune in for our live broadcast of the parade on Laff channel 6.2, starting at 10 a.m. Plus it will be rebroadcast on KSBY 6 at 3 p.m.

Greek Festival

Saturday, May 31st 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, June 2nd 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Madonna Expo Center

It's time to be transported to the sunny isles of Greece for the 2025 San Luis Obispo Greek Festival! From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, the Alex Madonna Expo Center will host live music, dancing, cultural exhibits, and lots of food! Opa!

Classic at Pismo Beach Car Show

Friday, May 30th through Sunday , June 1st Downtown Pismo Beach

Classic cars and Pismo Beach are an iconic pairing and this weekend it is time to celebrate during the 39th Annual Classic at Pismo Beach! The fun kicks off Thursday night for a VIP Cocktail Hour at Vespera Resort. Enjoy the show and shine, live music, vendors, games, cruise and more Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pride in the Plaza

Saturday, May 31st 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Head to Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo on Saturday for the largest celebration of LGBTQ+ pride in the county. Pride in the Plaza will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and bring live entertainment, food, drink, local vendors, community resources, and so much more! This event is Free, family-friendly and full of love!

Marine Mammal Center's 50th Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, May 31st, Noon to 3 p.m. Oceanpoint Ranch, Cambria

Celebrate 50 years of the Marine Mammal Center on Saturday at their anniversary celebration! From Noon to 3 p.m., Oceanpoint Ranch in Cambria will fill with conservation enthusiasts, local leaders, entertainment, food, and even the chance to enjoy a commemorative brew from Headlands Brewing.

5K Beer Fun Run

Saturday, May 31st, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Barrel House Brewing, Paso Robles

Lace up your sneakers and grab a pint for the 5k Beer Fun Run! Saturday morning head to Barrel House Brewing in Paso Robles in time for the 8 a.m. start of this boozy race. All profits go to the Templeton Recreation Foundation!

Conscious-Fest

Saturday, May 31st, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

Enjoy a more "mindful" festival Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens of Atascadero. Conscious-Fest will feature holistic, mindful and spiritual vendors, live music, plus an alcohol free, CBD-infused beverage garden hosted by local business "To Be Honest." This was is a rescheduled event from March 30th when it was rained out.

Firestone Walker International Beer Fest

Saturday, May 31st Noon to 5 p.m. Paso Robles Event Center

Head to the Paso Robles Event Center Saturday for the Firestone Walker International Beer Festival! From Noon to 5 p.m. enjoy a hand-selected array of beers, tasty food, music and more!

Trans Pride in the Park

Sunday, June 1st, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Meadow Park, San Luis Obispo

Sunday, Meadow Park in San Luis Obispo will turn into a space created by and for trans, non-binary, and gender diverse people and their allies. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., over 50 vendors, food trucks, music, and gender affirming resources will fill the park.

Pinot & Paella Festival

Sunday, June 1st, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Templeton Community Park

Wine producers and talented local chefs are pairing up on Sunday for the 20th Annual Pinot and Paella Festival! From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Templeton Community Park will host an afternoon of tastings, live music and industry networking.

Mission Hope Santa Maria National Cancer Survivors' Day Celebration

Sunday, June 1st , Noon to 4 p.m. Mission Hope Cancer Center, Santa Maria

Dignity Health’s Mission Hope Cancer Center will be hosting a National Cancer Survivors’ Day celebration on Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. Cancer survivors are invited to share in the celebration of Mission Hope patients and their support systems and families, recognizing their strength, courage and resilience. The event will include live music and entertainment, arts and crafts, a photo booth, a bounce house and more. The day’s festivities will begin with an educational panel presented by doctors, who will share cancer care updates. Those wishing to attend the event must register with Mission Hope by calling (805) 219-4673.

Talley Vineyards Lounge and Listen

Sundays from May through August, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Talley Vineyards Adobe, Arroyo Grande

Grab your friends, pack a picnic and head to the Talley Vineyards Adobe in Arroyo Grande for an afternoon of live music, wine and good vibes. Most Sundays from May through August local musicians will perform from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This week Justin Christian will bring his musical styling from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

