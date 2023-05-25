Classic cars roll into Santa Maria for West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals car show

The West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals returns to Santa Maria this weekend, May 26-28.

The popular car show attracts people from all over the West Coast to show off their classic and custom American-made vehicles from 1965 and earlier.

Participants started arriving in Santa Maria on Thursday, but the festivities kick off with a cruise down Broadway on Friday night.

Hundreds of cars will make the 1.6-mile loop through the heart of Santa Maria starting at 7 p.m.

Broadway will be closed in both directions between Cook St. and Stowell Rd. from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, the car show takes place at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for seniors.

Gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

This year, attendees will get a chance to meet "CHiPs" star Erik Estrada and get a look at the George Barris-designed Batmobile from the 1966 "Batman" TV show.

KSBY The Batmobile from the 1966 "Batman" TV show will be on display at the West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals car show in Santa Maria on May 27-28.

Estrada will be at the car show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Saturday's festivities also include a Hall of Fame autograph session from noon to 1 p.m., live music at 10:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., and roller skating at the Fairpark's roller rink from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

On Sunday, a Vintage Parts Swap Meet will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both days also include a Model Car Show starting at 9 a.m., plus a variety of vendors.

The Santa Maria Fairpark is located at 937 South Thornburg St. Click here for a full schedule of events.

This is the 42nd year of the West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals car show.

Local businesses are looking forward to the boost this annual event brings to the area.

"Car show comes into town, it's our busiest weekend of the year and you get about 50-60,000 people coming in from all over the world here, and they all converge right here in Santa Maria and it just lights this whole town up," said Eric Spies, Shaw's Steakhouse General Manager.

