Classic cars set to cruise through Atascadero this weekend

It's Cruisin' Weekend in Atascadero!

The festivities kick off with the 29th Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite on Friday, August 19. Hundreds of classic cars will cruise up and down El Camino Real from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Mid-State Cruisers Car Show will take place at Atascadero Lake Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. At 5 p.m., the cars will cruise downtown to City Hall for the 6th Annual Dancing in the Streets.

Dancing in the Streets will include live performances by local bands throughout downtown, including the Vibesetters, Steppin' Out, The Counterfeit Kings, and Burning James & the All-Stars.

The event will also include food trucks, beer, wine, cider and distillery vendors, and other entertainment.

All events are free. Food and drink will be available for purchase and attendees are encouraged to visit local shops.