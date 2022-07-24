Classic trucks roll through SLO thanks to the C10 SLO Down Truck Show

The City of San Luis Obispo had some special visitors roaming around.

Vehicle enthusiasts gathered at the Madonna Inn Meadows to check out some classic trucks at the C10 SLO Down Truck Show.

According to the event’s website it is the second annual car show, but the first one presented by UPcarparts.com.

The event took place from 9 AM to 5 PM.

The event was free to the public, but those bringing in their trucks were required to register.

Organizers were expecting more than 750 classic trucks.

"Talking to the younger crowd, they need to get these guys more involved and keeping these classics alive and saving the old ones,” said Jeff Barnes, a C10 SLO Down Truck Show participant. "So definitely helping with the kids - the kids is what it's all about."

The C-10 SLO Down Truck Show called upon owners of GM Trucks from 1908 to 1998.

"I get tons of people asking me questions,” said Tyler Hulsey, a C10 SLO Down Truck Show participant. “The truck -- I've cut it up, it's not like an original one, so tons of modifications, and they're questioning why I did this or how I did this so that's the cool part."

These first-time participants also said they are looking forward to showing off their trucks next year.