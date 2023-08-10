Classrooms vandalized at Paso Robles High, juveniles detained

Several classrooms were reportedly vandalized at Paso Robles High School overnight.

The Paso Robles Police Department says officers responded to an alarm call at the high school located on the 800 block of Niblick Road just after 12 a.m. Thursday.

Once on scene, officers say they found a group of kids running from a classroom where an alarm had been activated. Two of the juveniles were detained, according to police, who say one was found with a large hammer and fire extinguisher.

Officers say they discovered multiple classrooms had broke windows and found damaged property scattered across the campus.

Damage is estimated at around $30,000.

The two juveniles detained were booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of burglary and vandalism.

The first day of school for Paso Robles High is Aug. 17.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the department at (805) 237-6464. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” and a message to CRIMES (274637).

