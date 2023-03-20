Watch Now
Clean California Community Days 'Spring Clean Fling' on Saturday

Caltrans District 5
The San Luis Obispo County community is invited to attend Caltrans' Clean California Community Days ‘Spring Clean Fling’ on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 pm.
Posted at 2:35 PM, Mar 20, 2023
The event will take place at Elm Street Park near the playground and dog park area in Arroyo Grande, at 1221 Ash St.

Event organizers say there will be a park clean-up event and lots of kid-friendly demos and activities with safety and environmental equipment, a drone, arts and crafts, prizes and giveaways, and more.

This event is hosted by Caltrans District 5 to educate and celebrate the central coast community for all they do to keep California clean and beautiful.

