The San Luis Obispo County community is invited to attend Caltrans' Clean California Community Days ‘Spring Clean Fling’ on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 pm.

The event will take place at Elm Street Park near the playground and dog park area in Arroyo Grande, at 1221 Ash St.

Event organizers say there will be a park clean-up event and lots of kid-friendly demos and activities with safety and environmental equipment, a drone, arts and crafts, prizes and giveaways, and more.

This event is hosted by Caltrans District 5 to educate and celebrate the central coast community for all they do to keep California clean and beautiful.