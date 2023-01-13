Clean-up continues after homes in Los Osos were destroyed by mudslides

Community members are working to clean up the damage caused by mudslides in Los Osos earlier this week.

On Monday, 15 homes sustained serious damage from mudslides and flooding in the Vista Court area.

First responders say that at one point, water was about three feet high into the homes.

All the water is out of the homes, and community members have been cleaning up in the area since Tuesday, but residents expect it to be a while before homes in the area are restored.

"For some of the people, the damage is not that bad, for my brother's house and the one next to him, they're pretty much gone, and for Phylis's house just across the street, because she's right behind the levee. it's going to be months to a year before things get back, those houses get back."

Los Osos city officials say the levee has been re-enforced since Monday's storm, and that it is prepared to handle any rain that could come this weekend.