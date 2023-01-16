Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Clean-up continues after mudslides damaged homes in Los Osos

LOS OSOS MUDSLIDES.png
KSBY
LOS OSOS MUDSLIDES.png
Posted at 8:50 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 23:50:29-05

Community members in Los Osos continue to clean up damage caused by mudslides earlier this week.

On Monday, Jan. 9, 15 homes sustained serious damage from mudslides and flooding in the Vista Court area.

First responders say that at one point, water was about three feet high into the homes.

"The volunteers, the people of Los Osos, have stepped up," said Los Osos resident Alice Stone. "It's remarkable, and I'm so thankful. We couldn't, I couldn't, have done it. I couldn't have done it. Everybody has stepped up, and they're wonderful. This is a wonderful community, and I'm so thankful. I'm just so thankful to everyone for their help."

Community members have been cleaning up in the area since Tuesday, but residents expect it to be a while before homes in the area are restored.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png