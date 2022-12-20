Watch Now
Clean-up continues on fishing boat that ran aground at Santa Cruz Island

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
The Speranza Marie fishing vessel ran aground on Santa Cruz Island on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Speranza Marie fishing boat.jpg
Posted at 4:44 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 19:44:00-05

Clean-up continues off the coast of Santa Cruz Island, part of the Channel Islands after a fishing boat ran aground last Thursday morning.

The vessel remains in place, as diving and salvage contractor crews work to stabilize, defuel, and remove the boat.

The Coast Guard was alerted to the incident at about 2 a.m. when they say the 60-foot vessel named Speranza Marie ran aground in Chinese Harbor with six people aboard.

National Park Service staff are assessing the potential impacts to intertidal habitats and wildlife. Efforts are underway to remove any potential pollution threats before any salvage operations. The vessel was reportedly carrying about 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel when it ran aground.

The Oiled Wildlife Care Network is on-site to assist with any impacted wildlife. Wildlife officials say a dead cormorant was recovered near the site on Friday and the carcass has been collected.

Officials say this vessel was carrying squid, with approximately 16,000 Ibs of dead squid on board. Crews are working to remove and dispose of the squid to reduce the attraction of other wildlife to the scene.

None of the crew members on board were hurt during the incident.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

In addition to the Coast Guard, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response are involved in the response.

