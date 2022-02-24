Cleanup underway in Santa Maria Riverbed

A cleanup of the Santa Maria Riverbed is underway.

The City of Santa Maria says it’s working with several agencies to remove abandoned property from homeless encampments for the safety of the residents there and in the surrounding community.

The City says signs to vacate the area were posted at least 72 hours prior to the start of Thursday’s cleanup, adding that resources have been offered to those living there.

City of Santa Maria officials say most of the riverbed is outside city limits and located in San Luis Obispo County.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says members of its CAT Team are in regular contact with those living in the riverbed, but they say many of the people receive help and services across county lines in Santa Maria.

The City of Santa Maria says more information on the cleanup will be released once it’s complete.

