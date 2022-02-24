Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cleanup underway in Santa Maria Riverbed

Riverbed cleanup efforts.PNG
KSBY
Cleanup crews in the Santa Maria Riverbed Thursday morning
Riverbed cleanup efforts.PNG
Posted at 11:02 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 14:02:39-05

A cleanup of the Santa Maria Riverbed is underway.

The City of Santa Maria says it’s working with several agencies to remove abandoned property from homeless encampments for the safety of the residents there and in the surrounding community.

The City says signs to vacate the area were posted at least 72 hours prior to the start of Thursday’s cleanup, adding that resources have been offered to those living there.
City of Santa Maria officials say most of the riverbed is outside city limits and located in San Luis Obispo County.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says members of its CAT Team are in regular contact with those living in the riverbed, but they say many of the people receive help and services across county lines in Santa Maria.

The City of Santa Maria says more information on the cleanup will be released once it’s complete.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png