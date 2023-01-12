Watch Now
Cleanup work underway in Morro Bay following storm

Roads are reopening
Coastal Tree Experts
Debris along the 400 block of Arrow St. in Morro Bay following the latest storm
Posted at 5:11 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 20:55:09-05

Roads are beginning to reopen in Morro Bay after floodwater closed portions of Highway 1 and surrounding areas.

Wednesday afternoon, crews were clearing water and debris from Main Street and reopened a portion of the road providing access to an onramp to Highway 1.

People in the area Monday could be seen on kayaks as it was impassable to vehicles.

An electrical crew could also be seen on a kayak this week at a power pole while working to help restore power.

Along Quintana Road, pictures showed multiple cars nearly underwater. South Bay Boulevard was also closed due to flooding but has since reopened.

Vehicles submerged in water in Morro Bay Monday

Along the 400 block of Arrow Street, debris covered the area Wednesday, blocking cars. Six units in the area were reportedly damaged by flooding.

Debris along the 400 block of Arrow St. in Morro Bay following the latest storm

Morro Bay police say a man whose body was found in a boat on the 1500 block of Main St.

Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero reopened Wednesday afternoon.

For information on dumpster and sand locations in Morro Bay, click here.

