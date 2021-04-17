Cliff in Isla Vista collapses

Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters responded to a cliff that collapsed Thursday.

It happened at around 12:30 p.m. and fire officials say is best visible at Del Playa and Camino Pescadero.

Fire officials say it was a moderate-sized cliff collapse and multiple others occurred nearby on the same day.

For their safety, people are asked to not lay under cliffs when at the beach because this could happen at any time.

The fire department was made aware of the cliff collapse through social media. Fire officials put flagging up and called County Parks to place additional signage.