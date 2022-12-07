Update: man rescued near Pirate's Cove

Update:

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Watch Commander's Office told KSBY that the person has been rescued.

KSBY was at the scene and saw that the victim was a male. Officials have not released his identity. There is still no word on injuries. But footage from the scene obtained by KSBY shows he was able to stand up on the boat after being rescued.

CAL FIRE told KSBY that the man had fallen down a cliff to the beach below him.

KSBY also saw three other people at the scene with the male victim.

Original story below:

Emergency crews were responding to reports of a cliff rescue at Pirate's Cove Wednesday morning.

CAL FIRE was called to the scene in the area of Cave Landing Road shortly before 8:25 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.