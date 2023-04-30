Climate action workshop to be held at Santa Maria library

The city of Santa Maria Public Library will present a free interactive workshop on climate action Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m. in the library’s learning center.

Those who attend will learn about the Resilient Santa Barbara County campaign, an online community with access to easy, affordable actions to help lower your impact on climate change and create a more sustainable Central Coast.

The workshop is in partnership with Climate Resilient Santa Barbara County and Tri-County Regional Energy Network.

Tri-County Regional Energy Network will demonstrate DIY home energy toolkits and induction cooktops. The toolkits and cooktops are available for checkout to library patrons in the Santa Maria Public Library system.

The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.