Closing arguments take place child sex crimes case against Paso Robles man

UPDATE: Both sides presented their closing arguments before the judge on Tuesday. The case is set to resume again Wednesday morning where the judge will announce his verdict.

---

ORIGINAL STORY: Closing arguments are underway in the trial for a northern San Luis Obispo County man charged with dozens of child sex crimes.

Jason Porter’s case began nearly five years ago following his June 2016 arrest for possession of child pornography and lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.

That investigation led to a search warrant that was served at the now 49-year-old's home where dozens of electronic devices and cameras were seized.

Police say thousands of pictures and videos of suspected child pornography were discovered, including some that investigators say appeared to have been manufactured by Porter.

Police add that some images showed the suspect “in the act of sexually molesting at least nine different juvenile girls.”

The youngest is alleged to have been 1-year-old, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Porter, from Paso Robles, was re-arrested and bail set at $7 million.

He was initially charged with 31 counts of child pornography and child sex crimes, but a new complaint filed in April 2017 included 59 charges and two enhancements.

The crimes were alleged to have occurred between February 2008 and June 2016.

During closing arguments in the case Tuesday afternoon, the DA’s Office announced the dismissal of five of the charges.

His trial began last week with testimony from parents of at least one of the alleged victims.

Porter waived the right to a jury trial, so San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Barry T. LaBarbera will make the final ruling.

It’s unknown how soon after closing arguments a decision will be made.

Porter has remained behind bars at the San Luis Obispo County Jail since July 16, 2016, according to jail logs.

While his case has made its way through the court system, he has had numerous attorneys and at one time, even represented himself.

If Porter were to be convicted on all charges prior to Tuesday's dismissal of five of the charges, he faced more than a life sentence.

