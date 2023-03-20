Watch Now
Closing ceremony for the "The Wall That Heals"

The Wall That Heals
Posted at 5:21 PM, Mar 19, 2023
A closing ceremony for “The Wall That Heals” took place at the Madonna Meadows in San Luis Obispo Sunday.

The ¾-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial arrived on the Central Coast on Tuesday.

It stayed open 24/7 during its time here, so local could come experience the memorial.

The wall closed at 2:00 p.m., following a closing ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

"The Wall That Heals" featured a mobile education center with various displays about the history of the Vietnam War.

It also included photo tributes to veterans from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

