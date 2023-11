Highway 166 East drivers may experience some traffic due to a closure on Highway 166 East between Highway 101 and Tepusquet Road in the Santa Maria area.

Caltrans officials say the closure was prompted by a traffic incident involving a large truck. The traffic incident was reported just before 9 a.m.

No other details have been released at this time.

There is no estimate for re-opening. For traffic updates visit QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.