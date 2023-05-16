Closures, delays to be expected this weekend with arrival of Morro Bay triathlon

An IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon is coming to Morro Bay this weekend. Residents should expect closures and delays in the area, including Highway 1 from Morro Bay to San Simeon.

The event will feature a 1.2-mile swim in the bay, a 56-mile bike ride on Highway 1 to San Simeon and a 13.1-mile run through Morro Bay.

Highway 1 will be closed on May 20 from Morro Bay to San Simeon from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a Caltrans District 5 press release. Caltrans is expecting nearly 2,000 participants to use the Highway 1 route.

The northbound Highway 1 offramp at State Route 41 in Morro Bay will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event takes place on Saturday, May 20 at 6 a.m. Athletes and personnel will arrive sooner throughout the week.

Vehicles will not be granted access to closed roads.

A full traffic and closure guide for the Morro Bay area can be found in the IRONMAN 70.3 traffic impact PDF.

The Morro Rock parking lot will be closed at Coleman Drive beginning Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m. and will reopen after the event on May 20.

Road Closures between 3 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday



Embarcadero from Morro Rock to Pacific Street

Pacific Street at Morro Ave

Market Ave at Pacific Street

Beach Street at Market Ave

Road Closures between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday

“The run course will affect Main Street south of Driftwood to the entrance of Morro Bay State Park, Olive between Main and Morro, and Morro between Olive and Pacific,” the City of Morro Bay website reads. “Access to the Launch ramp will be made through Marina.”

For a full list of street closures, visit the City of Morro Bay website.

The city asks for residents to park elsewhere if they have a driveway that fronts onto Main Street, as vehicles will not be able to enter or travel along Main of the run route between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.