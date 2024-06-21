CMC inmates graduate from counseling certification program

A group of inmates at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo graduated from the Occupational Mentor Certification Program on Thursday.

The program trains participants to become alcohol and other counselors.

Those who have more than five years left to serve on their sentence, including those serving a life sentence, can enter the program.

"If you're willing to put forth the effort, you take the initiative, you'll succeed at anything you put your mind to and that has never been more apparent than it is to me now, today, because I never thought that I would be where I'm at today. And because of what this program has given me, I now believe that the possibilities are limitless and that I'm the only one that can determine the limits of my potential," said graduate Daniel Waterman.

"The environment is different, the conversation is different here, and that gives a lot because that fosters growth in an opportunity like this, so it's second to none here," added graduate Manuel Barrios.

The California Men's Colony is one of seven prisons that provide this program to incarcerated individuals.